AMSTERDAM Aug 20 U.S.-based private equity firm
Delta Partners has raised its stake in Wessanen (BSWSc.AS) to
20.07 percent as the Dutch food group's turnaround continues,
filings with the stock markets regulator AFM showed on Saturday.
Delta Partners, which describes itself on its website as a
private equity firm and consultancy focusing on the rapid
restructuring of financially distressed companies, first
reported a 5.15 percent stake in Wessanen in October 2009.
At that time, Wessanen was struggling with debt, prompting
it to divest units and later issue shares in March last year as
it moved to refocus its activities on the European health food
sector and away from the North American market.
In three filings with the AFM since then, Delta Partners has
progressively raised its stake, culminating in an Aug. 16 filing
published on Saturday showing it held a 20.07 percent stake.
Under Dutch law, investors must report their stakes if they
pass thresholds of 5, 10, 15, 25 and 30 percent. Once a stake
goes above 30 percent, investors are obligated to make a full
takeover offer for a company.
Neither Wessanen nor Delta Partners were immediately
available for comment.
Wessanen has continued to make divestments in recent months,
most recently selling its Tree of Live distribution business in
Britain last month as part of its repositioning and is pushing
ahead with the sale of its U.S. drinks unit ABC.
Of the 10 analysts covering the stock, seven still rate it
"hold," unchanged from 90 days ago, according to Starmine which
rates analysts based on past performance and timeliness.
Still, KBC Securities analyst Pascale Weber said in July
Wessanen is operationally on the right track as it focuses on
organic food in Europe and "may also become an attractive prey
once the disposal programme is completed."
