(Adds detail, background)

AMSTERDAM Nov 29 Dutch food group Wessanen will cut 300 jobs and reduce costs as it restructures its European and frozen foods businesses to cope with weak markets and low consumer confidence in the continent.

Wessanen, which sells organic food and frozen snack products, said last month it planned to announce cost-cutting measures to cope with sluggish markets in Europe, where economies are contracting.

From 2014 onwards, it will reduce costs by 15 million euros ($19 million) annually. The restructuring programme will cost 24 million euros, it said on Thursday.

Wessanen is in the process of divesting its U.S. drinks unit ABC, which sells ready-mix cocktails and fruit smoothies, but it did not mention this business in its statement.

($1 = 0.7746 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Mark Potter)