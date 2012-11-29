UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Nov 29 Dutch food group Wessanen said on Thursday it would cut 300 jobs and reduce costs by 15 million euros ($19 million)from 2014 onwards as it restructures its European and frozen foods businesses.
($1 = 0.7746 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources