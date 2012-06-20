(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wessex Water Services Limited's (WWSL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Wessex Water Limited's (WWL) Long-term IDR at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The agency has also affirmed the bonds issued by Wessex Water Services Finance Plc (WWSF) at 'A-'. The bonds are guaranteed by WWSL, and thus benefit from WWSL's senior unsecured rating of 'A-'. The ratings are based on annually reported data and final determination numbers as published by the Water regulator, Ofwat, Wessex Water's business plan and the agency's conservative assumptions. The ratings also reflect the stable and transparent UK regulatory framework under which WWSL operates and its market-leading regulatory and operating performance. For WWSL, Fitch forecasts post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover (PMICR; five-year average) to be at or above 2.0x, and pension-adjusted net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV) at or below 70% (also five-year average) for the period to March 2015. Leverage is commensurate with a 'BBB+' Long-term IDR; while the interest cover ratio is more consistent with the rating threshold guidelines for a Long-term IDR rating level of 'A-' for UK water companies with a corporate structure. The agency will consider a positive rating action if leverage were to be close to 65%, together with a PMICR ratio above 1.8x, both ratios on a sustained basis, together with continued satisfactory operating and regulatory performance. However, given the company's current target for leverage and its dividend policy, no positive rating action is envisaged in the near term. A marked deterioration in operating and regulatory performance leading to leverage above 70% and interest cover below 1.5x would put negative pressure on the ratings. WWSL achieved respectable outperformance in terms of operational expenditure (opex) and capital expenditure (capex) compared to its regulatory allowance for the year ending 31 March 2012 (FY12). Fitch expects that the company will continue to achieve some opex outperformance during the remainder of AMP5 given the company's small catch-up efficiencies compared to its peers as determined by Ofwat at the final determination (0.9% for water services and 0% for wastewater resulting in a combined 0.3%), which demonstrates its top ranking position at the efficient frontier. However, opex outperformance for the remainder of the price control might be smaller than the levels achieved during the first two years as it becomes more challenging for the company to achieve further savings and operational costs pressures remain. The new Carbon Reduction Commitment (CRC) tax, the costs associated with the adoption of private sewers, power costs and bad debtors are some of the items that will continue to pose challenges for water companies in the near-term. The company continues to deliver new initiatives and efficiencies that should help it to achieve its target of 15% of outperformance on capital expenditure by the end of the regulatory price control. WWSL is making progress with its initiative on catchment management work, which aims to improve the quality of groundwater at lower costs than using traditional water treatment processes. Fitch expects that capex will ramp up notably after FY12 as the company will be aiming to complete construction of major schemes, and also make further progress with the new Wessex Water Grid project and the private sewers that were adopted by the company in October 2011. In FY11, the company was named best performing water and sewerage company (WaSC) in England and Wales by Ofwat. Wessex Water was the only WaSC that met all the regulatory targets as well as achieving top performer in the Service Incentive Mechanism (SIM) which measures overall customer satisfaction. The company has indicated that it has met leakage targets for FY12 (to be confirmed by the regulator when the water companies' performance reporting data is published later in the year). As of 1 June 2012, the company had GBP25m of committed, undrawn bank facilities (expiring April 2013) and GBP162m of cash and cash equivalents. This liquidity position comfortably covers the business' short-term maturities and operating requirements into 2013. WWL is rated 'BBB', one notch below the operating company, which reflects the subordination of creditors at holding company level and Fitch's expectation that WWL will not raise any material external debt. The senior unsecured rating benefits from a sector-specific one notch uplift from the Long-term IDR, in accordance with Fitch's methodology titled 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' dated 3 May 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com. (Reporting By Joan Gralla)