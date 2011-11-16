(Corrects 3rd paragraph to show gold and natural resources funds had $3 mln and $6 mln respectively, not the inverse)

By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG Nov 16 Britain-based Wessex Asset Management is shutting three hedge funds, including one investing in Asia-Pacific, the money manager said in a letter to investors, following a drop in assets under management and double-digit losses in 2011.

Assets of the long/short equity hedge fund Wessex Asia-Pacific Fund, which once managed more than $270 million, had dropped to 11 million. The fund's net asset value had slumped about 27 percent in 2011 to October, the letter showed.

Its gold and natural resources funds had $3 million and $6 million, respectively.

"Our funds are now too small to have any realistic prospect of growing back to critical mass, so the directors have no option other than to close Wessex Asia-Pacific Fund, Wessex Natural Resources Fund and Wessex Gold Fund," the hedge fund said in a letter to investors on Tuesday.

An e-mail to Director of Marketing Douglas Sloane was unanswered.

Peter Chesterfield and Tim Weir founded Wessex in October 1999 after working together at British insurer Abbey Life. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)