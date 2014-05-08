May 8 (Reuters) -

* Wessex Exploration - statement regarding share price movement

* Confirms that it has been advised that proposed acquisition would not be classified under AIM rules as a reverse takeover

* Transaction is intended to provide co opportunity to secure its future as a highly prospective exploration and production co

* Remains in advanced negotiations regarding a potential acquisition which, on completion, would result in addition of a prospective offshore asset in far east to wessex's portfolio and experienced executives to board

* Acquisition will only proceed if resolutions proposed for requisitioned general meeting are defeated

* Directors strongly urge shareholders to vote against all resolutions proposed by Milroy Capital at forthcoming GM; take no action in meantime

* Details will be disclosed as soon as proposed heads of agreement are finalised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))