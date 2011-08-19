UPDATE 5-Oil prices steady as reviving shale balances OPEC cuts
LONDON, Aug 19 Imports of West African crude from Asian countries are set to fall 1.39 million barrels per day (bpd) in September from 1.59 million barrels per day in August.
West African crude oil cargoes sailing to Asia (BPD = barrels per day)
Loading months
SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY
COUNTRY CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD
China 29 918 26 797 23 705
India 8 253 17 521 18 540
Indonesia 2 63 3 92 1 31
Taiwan 4 127 6 184 4 123
Japan 1 32 0 0 2 63 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Others 0 0 0 0 0 0
Total* 44 1.39 MLN 52 1.59 MLN 46 1.40 MLN
* Totals may not agree due to rounding.
Quarterly imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per day)
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 -
2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71
2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46
2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01
