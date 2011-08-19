LONDON, Aug 19 Imports of West African crude from Asian countries are set to fall 1.39 million barrels per day (bpd) in September from 1.59 million barrels per day in August.

For related story, click on

West African crude oil cargoes sailing to Asia (BPD = barrels per day)

Loading months

SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY

COUNTRY CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD

China 29 918 26 797 23 705

India 8 253 17 521 18 540

Indonesia 2 63 3 92 1 31

Taiwan 4 127 6 184 4 123

Japan 1 32 0 0 2 63 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

Others 0 0 0 0 0 0

Total* 44 1.39 MLN 52 1.59 MLN 46 1.40 MLN

* Totals may not agree due to rounding.

Quarterly imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per day)

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 -

2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71

2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46

2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals, including data on Asian demand for West African crude:

here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)