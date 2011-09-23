LONDON, Sept 23 Imports of West African crude from Asian
countries are set to rise to 1.44 million barrels per day (bpd) in October,
following a fall to 1.39 million bpd in September.
West African crude oil cargoes sailing to Asia (BPD = barrels per day)
Loading months
OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST
COUNTRY CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD
China 27 827 29 918 26 797
India 9 276 8 253 17 521
Indonesia 3 82 2 63 3 92
Taiwan 7 215 4 127 6 184
Japan 1 1 1 32 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Others 0 0 0 0 0 0
Total* 46 1.44 MLN 44 1.39 MLN 52 1.59 MLN
* Totals may not agree due to rounding.
Quarterly imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per day)
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 -
2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71
2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46
2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)