LONDON, Sept 23 Imports of West African crude from Asian countries are set to rise to 1.44 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, following a fall to 1.39 million bpd in September.

For related story, click on

West African crude oil cargoes sailing to Asia (BPD = barrels per day)

Loading months

OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST

COUNTRY CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD

China 27 827 29 918 26 797

India 9 276 8 253 17 521

Indonesia 3 82 2 63 3 92

Taiwan 7 215 4 127 6 184

Japan 1 1 1 32 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

Others 0 0 0 0 0 0

Total* 46 1.44 MLN 44 1.39 MLN 52 1.59 MLN

* Totals may not agree due to rounding.

Quarterly imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per day)

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 -

2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71

2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46

2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals, including data on Asian demand for West African crude:

here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)