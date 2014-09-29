* Iron ore prices down 40 percent this year
* Ebola pushes up costs, disrupts logistics
* Some miners struggle to refinance loans, need cash
By Silvia Antonioli and Karen Rebelo
LONDON/BANGALORE, Sept 29 Plunging prices and
the spread of Ebola are reshaping the iron ore mining sector in
West Africa where some companies risk sinking if they cannot
find new partners, lenders or owners.
West African iron ore miners already are in a critical
situation due to a 40 percent plummet in prices this year which
is making most mines unprofitable and projects hard to finance.
Costs are also rising, partly due to measures to fend off
the Ebola epidemic that has so far killed about 3,000 people in
the region. The virus is also making it difficult to move
workers and goods and threatens to disrupt logistics.
Shares of companies such as Sierra Leone-focused African
Minerals and London Mining have plummeted by
89 and 91 percent respectively, versus a 4 percent fall of the
UK-listed mining sector this year.
"It's pretty devastating. The perception of West African
mining has completely changed. At the moment we don't see any
upside," said Ed Bowie, director of Altus Capital, a fund
focused on medium and small mining companies.
Altus has exited its investments in West Africa iron ore in
the last two months due to concerns about Ebola and low prices.
West African miners are higher-cost producers at roughly
$75-85 per tonne delivered to China, compared with big three
Brazil's Vale, Australia's Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton with costs of about $45-55.
The West African producers' ore tends to sell at a discount
compared with the majors' and the benchmark 62 percent iron
price, because of lower quality. But their development made
sense when iron ore prices were as high as $195 in 2011.
They were welcomed by iron ore buyers when the boom started
in 2009. Some buyers invested in their projects, keen to dilute
the big three's pricing power.
But with prices now below $80, some of the West African
miners are struggling to refinance loans and are in serious need
of a partner to inject cash.
"All of those companies have been looking for strategic
investors for their projects," Investec analyst Hunter Hillcoat
said. "Whether these investors do so in a friendly or in an
unfriendly manner in a more pressurized situation will depend on
the predator and on the company's situation."
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
GRAPHIC-Miners in Ebola-hit areas
link.reuters.com/tun92w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
UNDER PRESSURE
African Minerals, which produced about 13 million tonnes of
iron ore last year, is under pressure to refinance a $250
million loan. It agreed last month with Shandong Iron and Steel
Group, its partner on its sole project Tonkolili, to immediately
access funds that had been earmarked for the project's ramp-up.
Expansion is vital for the company as it would allow it to
reach higher quality ore for which it could get better prices.
The miner outlined last week a rescue plan that includes price
renegotiation with clients, aiming to make Tonkolili cash-flow
positive.
Industry sources said Shandong could soon up its stake in
Tonkolili, taking advantage of the situation.
London Mining is also trying to replace an expensive loan
and is looking for a strategic partner to inject cash. It said
it expects Ebola-related disruptions to the supply chain will
likely reduce its output and delay expansion.
On Monday it warned it did not have enough cash to operate
its only mine and said it was in talks about a potential
strategic investment, but any funding would involve significant
equity dilution.
Bellzone, with three projects in Guinea, suspended
its shares last week as money dried up after it failed to agree
with a Chinese partner on a vital loan.
"It's a very difficult pricing environment. If you're in
production like London Mining and African Minerals, you may have
a chance to renegotiate contracts and pull costs down to keep
going but it makes funding expansions much harder," said
Canaccord analyst Peter Mallin-Jones.
"If you're not in production, like Bellzone, and looking for
financing to keep activities going as your treasury is running
low then you're in a very, very difficult place."
With iron ore prices expected to stay weak as Chinese demand
for steel slows while the big three pump extra supply into the
market, the pool of potential partners or buyers has shrunk.
Large iron ore miners are in conservation mode after
investors demanded more returns and less unruly expansion,
especially in riskier countries.
There might be some interest, however, from iron ore-hungry
Indian or Chinese steel producers or investors on the lookout
for a bargain, sources said.
"There could be an argument for someone to buy these
companies, but I don't see that being a BHP, or a Rio," said SP
Angel analysts Carole Ferguson. "It could be a steel company,
like ArcelorMittal or (India's) Jindal Steel, because they could
buy these projects on the basis that they believe that there is
potential for developing a steel industry in Africa."
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker,
already has iron ore mines in West Africa. Like rival steelmaker
Severstal, which has a project in Liberia, it can
count on a stronger balance sheet and assets elsewhere.
"If you are not in production and you haven't even got
capital raised, I think you just can scrap it off the list for
this cycle," a banking source said. "Only a few guys will be
able to jump over the moat before the drawbridge comes up."
(Additional reporting by Anjuli Davies and David Lewis; Editing
by Susan Thomas)