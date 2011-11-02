(Corrects duration of extension in first paragraph of item
transmitted on Oct. 27 to eight months not six months)
LONDON Oct 27 Virgin Rail Group has been
granted an eight month extension to its contract to run the rail
link between London and cities in northern England and Scotland,
transport minister Theresa Villiers said.
The UK government said in May that it would delay the start
of the next 14-year contract to operate the key West Coast rail
connection between London and Manchester to December 2012 from
April 2012 to enable ministers to consult on the terms of rail
franchises.
The incumbent operator, a joint venture between Virgin Group
and transport group Stagecoach , is vying with three
other groups, Keolis, FirstGroup and Abellio, to secure
the new West Coast deal.
During the course of its extension, Virgin Rail Group will
add three new 600-seat trains to the line and other trains will
be lengthened, said Villiers.
"This will relieve crowding on some of the busiest parts of
the West Coast Main Line which is one the UK economy's most
important transport corridors," she said in a statement on
Thursday.
The government said in August that it was committed to a
major reform of rail franchising which would seek to benefit
passengers and taxpayers.
A lack of incentive to supply extra capacity on routes is
one of the criticisms which has been levelled against the
current set up.
Stagecoach and another UK operator, Go-Ahead
recently lost out to a Dutch group on a potentially lucrative
contract to run Britain's Greater Anglia rail franchise.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Paul Sandle)