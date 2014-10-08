Oct 8 West International publ AB :

* Says continues deliveries to ABSA Bank in South Africa

* Says has received additional orders for programmable keyboards equipped with card readers and encryption software

* Says order value is about 2.4 million Swedish crowns and the deliveries are to take place during Q4 2014