Oct 9 West International Publ AB :

* Says has today received an additional order worth 1.1 million Swedish crowns

* Says total value of booked, but not delivered, orders is over 19 million crowns

* Says most of the delivery will take place during Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)