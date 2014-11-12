Nov 12 West International publ AB

* Says signs new agreement with Seamless regarding mobile payment services

* Says first step in collaboration involves Seamless ordering POS terminals and services worth over 2.5 million Swedish crowns

* Says deliveries of equipment in the initial order will be mainly carried out during Q4 2014