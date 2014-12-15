Dec 15 West International publ AB :

* Says partnership with Payzone concerning mobile card terminals for restaurants and hotels is extended

* Payzone orders card terminals and services worth about 2 million Swedish crowns ($264,866)

* Deliveries will take place mostly in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5510 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)