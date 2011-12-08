* Asian prices expected to fall as cargoes arrive -traders
* Asia's no. 1 buyer faces slowing industrial growth
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, Dec 8 At least six tankers
carrying naphtha have been booked to sail from Europe and the
Mediterranean to Asia to take advantage of an arbitrage
opportunity that could be shortlived, traders said on Thursday.
A window for further bookings remained open on Thursday as
the east-west spread for naphtha continued to trade near
multi-month highs, making the shipments still profitable for
traders.
Asian naphtha swaps for December have risen to a seven-month
high of $21.50 a tonne against the market in Europe this week,
while January swaps similarly touched a peak of $16 a tonne on
Thursday, traders said.
The flow of naphtha set to hit Asian markets in the coming
weeks, however, could soon push down prices and wipe out the
opportunity to ship more excess barrels from Europe east.
"I don't believe they need the barrels. Personally, I think
this market looks in worse condition than two weeks ago, and I
think the game in the East will backfire when all the physical
barrels turn up," one naphtha trader cautioned.
Asian markets have tightened as outages by refineries in the
Gulf and the restarting of Formosa Petrochemical's
cracking complex in Taiwan have contributed to an increasingly
wide naphtha market premium versus the West.
In Europe, slow industrial growth has helped dampen demand
for naphtha, which also is struggling to compete against rival
feedstock propane amid weak consumption by petrochemical
end-users.
"European naphtha keeps having to collapse to clear its
oversupply," said a naphtha trader.
SNAP
The window of opportunity from Europe could snap shut,
traders said, as supply in the region drains into Asia, where
industrial demand led by China is already flagging.
China is Asia's top petrochemical importer and is facing a
slowing export growth rate. November trade data due later this
week expected to reveal the weakest growth in two years.
The Chinese export sector -- a key driver of economic growth
-- is set to suffer more headwinds in the coming months,
analysts say, as Europe's debt crisis worsens and consumer
spending in the United States remains weak.
Meanwhile, naphtha deliveries from the West will soar in
December, and more may follow as long as the window for
arbitrage remains open.
Traders said that two long-range tankers have been booked by
Total to carry naphtha from the Russian port of
Traipse to Asia this month.
In addition, traders said Statoil was shipping an
80,000 tonne cargo of naphtha from Norway to Asia and that BP
had booked a 55,000 tonne tanker to head East from
Greece.
Glencore <Glen. l> was also said to be taking advantage of
the rallying east-west spread, shipping naphtha from Moroccan
and Italian refineries to Asia, while Vito was also expected to
ship Libyan naphtha East.
The wave of arrivals in the weeks ahead will trigger a drop
in Asian prices as supply suddenly flips from tight to
comfortable, a naphtha trader predicted.
"What tends to happen is people fix cargoes, the East panics
and it all comes off," he said.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by Jane Baird)