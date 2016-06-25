(Updates death toll in paragraphs 1 and 3)
By Laila Kearney and Barbara Goldberg
June 24 At least 23 people in West Virginia have
died in the U.S. state's worst flooding in more than a century,
and hundreds more have been rescued from swamped homes,
officials said on Friday.
The mountainous state was pummeled by up to 10 inches of
rain on Thursday, causing rivers and streams to overflow.
"The damage is widespread and devastating," Governor Earl
Ray Tomblin said at a news conference. "Our biggest challenge
continues to be high waters."
A spokeswoman for the state Division of Homeland Security
and Emergency Management put the death toll at 23. The
hardest-hit area was Greenbrier County in the southeast of the
state, with 15 deaths, she said.
Multiple rivers have risen to dangerous heights, including
the Elk River, which reached 32 feet, the highest since 1888,
Tomblin said.
Government officials are focusing resources on rescuing
those trapped or swept away by the flooding, he said, adding
that some 66,000 residences are without power.
The governor declared a state of emergency in 44 of 55
counties and deployed 200 members of the West Virginia National
Guard to help rescue efforts on Friday.
Though rivers were expected to crest by Friday night and the
rescue and recovery effort is likely to last through the
weekend, said Tim Rock, spokesman for the West Virginia Division
of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
"There have been towns that have been completely surrounded
by water," Rock said. "People say there is 8 to 9 feet of water
in their house.
"It's at least into the hundreds forced to get emergency
shelter," he said. "Even if you can get back into your home, who
knows what kind of shape it's in."
West Virginia received one-quarter of its annual rainfall in
a single day, National Weather Service meteorologist Frank
Pereira said. Rains eased on Friday.
The storms that drenched West Virginia were part of a severe
weather system that swept through the U.S. Midwest, triggering
tornadoes.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg and Laila Kearney in New York,
and Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Cynthia Osterman)