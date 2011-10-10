ACCRA Oct 10 West African ECOWAS Bank for
Investment and Development (EBID) is in talks to raise $1.5
billion from Chinese banks to finance projects in four countries
in the sub-region, the acting head of the bank said in Accra on
Monday.
"I am delighted to disclose that in consultation with
Chinese banks, about 13 projects from four eligible countries
namely Mali, Senegal, Togo and Burkina Faso have so far been
identified - the estimated amount involved is $1.5 billion,"
Bashir Ifo said on the margins of a conference in Accra, Ghana.
The Lome, Togo-based EBID was created to mobilise funds to
finance development needs and reduce poverty in the member
countries.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Bate Felix)