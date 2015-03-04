Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
DAKAR, March 4 The Central Bank of the eight-nation West African CFA franc zone left its prime interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
The bank, known as the BCEAO, has kept the rate unchanged since September 2013 when it cut the rate by 25 basis points.
(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Joe Bavier)
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.