DAKAR, March 4 The Central Bank of the eight-nation West African CFA franc zone left its prime interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank, known as the BCEAO, has kept the rate unchanged since September 2013 when it cut the rate by 25 basis points.

