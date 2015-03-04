(Adds inflation, quotes)

DAKAR, March 4 The Central Bank of the eight-nation West African CFA franc zone left its prime interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank, known as the BCEAO, has kept the rate unchanged since September 2013 when it cut the rate by 25 basis points.

Inflation is expected to rise across the zone to 1.7 percent year-on-year in the next 24 months from 0.1 percent in Dec. 2014, the statement said.

"For 2015, we have provided a growth rate of 7.2 percent across the (monetary) union and for now we have no signal that allows us to revise the growth forecast," said Governor Tiémoko Meyliet Koné in the statement.

"We now believe that the evolution of inflation in our area and the evolution of economic activity is consistent with the rates that are currently in place," Kone said.

The BCEAO serves francophone Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo plus Portuguese-speaking Guinea-Bissau.