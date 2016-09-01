UPDATE 3-Cautious BOJ raises growth forecast as economy shows flickers of life
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Adds analyst quotes)
DAKAR, Sept 1 The central bank of the eight-nation West African CFA franc zone held its main interest rate unchanged at 2.5 percent, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
The bank, known as the BCEAO, has kept the rate unchanged since September 2013. (Reporting By Diadie Ba, writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Adds analyst quotes)
* Says it acquired trust beneficial rights of property at 5.62 billion yen
* FY net profit 72.2 million riyals versus 111 million riyals year ago