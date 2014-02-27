ABIDJAN Feb 27 West Africa's regional BRVM bourse is targeting five new listings this year including Bank of Africa-Senegal as well as Ivorian banks SIB and BIAO-CI, the Abidjan-based exchange's Chief Executive said on Thursday.

The bourse was also negotiating with a Canadian gold miner operating in Ivory Coast and a Senegalese insurance company, Edoh Kossi Amenounve told Reuters, declining to name the two companies.