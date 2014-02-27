* Bourse in talks with banks, insurer and gold miner

ABIDJAN Feb 27 West Africa's regional BRVM bourse is targeting five new listings this year including Bank of Africa-Senegal as well as Ivorian banks Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB) and BIAO-CI, the Abidjan-based exchange's Chief Executive said on Thursday.

The bourse was negotiating with a Canadian gold miner operating in Ivory Coast and a Senegalese insurance company, Edoh Kossi Amenounve told Reuters on the sidelines of a press conference. He declined to name the two other companies.

Bank of Africa Group, majority owned by Morocco's BMCE , already has its subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Niger listed on the BRVM.

Ivory Coast is liquidating the state's stakes in 15 companies in a round of privatisations announced in December.

The government intends to sell a 49 percent stake in SIB worth 4.9 billion CFA francs ($10.21 million). Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank holds 51 percent of SIB. It plans to sell a 10 percent stake in BIAO-CI worth 2 billion CFA francs. ($1 = 479.9570 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Farge)