* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
DAKAR, June 7 West Africa's BCEAO central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5 percent, the bank's director of monetary analysis Antonin Sourou Dossou said in a statement on Wednesday.
Economic growth in the eight-nation zone is expected to be 6.9 percent in 2017, down slightly from a previous forecast of 7 percent, but above reported levels for the two previous years. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier)
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.
MEXICO CITY, June 22 Mexico's central bank is likely to raise interest rates on Thursday, in what the market is betting could be its last hike this year, to contain a spike in inflation and following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to increase borrowing costs.