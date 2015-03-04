DAKAR, March 4 Economic growth across West Africa's eight-nation CFA franc zone will be 7.2 percent in 2015, the regional central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank, known as the BCEAO, said gross domestic product growth in the zone was 6.6 percent in 2014, up from 5.9 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Emma Farge)