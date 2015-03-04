Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
DAKAR, March 4 Economic growth across West Africa's eight-nation CFA franc zone will be 7.2 percent in 2015, the regional central bank said on Wednesday.
The bank, known as the BCEAO, said gross domestic product growth in the zone was 6.6 percent in 2014, up from 5.9 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Emma Farge)
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.