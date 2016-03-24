DAKAR, March 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Born in Ghana
with a cleft lip and palate, baby Kodjo was on the brink of
being drowned in a river by his family in a religious sacrifice
until a passing villager intervened.
The baby, who had been unable to feed properly due to the
birth defect and was considered cursed because of it, was sent
to local cleft surgeon Solomon Obiri-Yeboah, who repaired the
split in Kodjo's lip and mouth.
Babies born with cleft lip or palate in West Africa often go
untreated due to a lack of trained surgeons and facilities, and
the cost of the surgery, and many are ostracised by their
communities or even killed, the cleft charity Smile Train said.
Yet performing cleft repair surgery - at a cost of $250 -
could boost local economies by up to $50,000 per cleft patient
as they go on to lead full, productive lives and contribute to
society, a study published in the World Journal of Surgery said.
The study, which analysed cleft procedures performed by
Smile Train in 83 countries between 2001 and 2011, said such
operations had contributed at least $3 billion to the global
economy.
The public health value of the surgery is boosted by the
fact that the intervention is permanent and does not require any
further expense or treatment, it said.
"Investment in cleft surgical repair has resulted in
tremendous economic gain for low and middle-income countries,
shining a light on the impact and cost-effectiveness of surgical
interventions globally," said study author Scott Corlew.
Kodjo, now four years old, has been accepted by his
community and attends school in his home town of Akwatia in
eastern Ghana, said Obiri-Yeboah.
"Seeing mothers wipe their tears and smile at the smiles on
their babies' faces keeps my heart joyous and satisfied... and
when these children get integrated back into society," he said.
"RIPPLE EFFECT"
More than 170,000 children are born each year in developing
countries with cleft lip or palate, according to Smile Train.
The defects occur when the tissues that form the roof of the
mouth and the upper lip do not fuse together properly during a
baby's development in the womb, leaving a split or gap.
In West Africa, many babies with cleft are malnourished as
they have trouble feeding and are often deemed to be witches or
demons, Smile Train CEO Susannah Schaefer said in a press
release accompanying the report.
The look of the defect, the stigma surrounding it, and the
fact it hinders speech mean many people with cleft lip or palate
cannot attend school or find work.
"Many are forced to live in isolation - or simply killed at
birth - and are often barred from getting an education and
participating in the larger community," Schaefer said.
Cleft repair surgery is rarely carried out on babies in West
Africa as it requires a specially trained surgeon, an
anaesthetist and a major hospital, and many parents have
difficulty paying for the transport, let alone the surgery.
Smile Train and other charities provide free cleft repair
surgery, train surgeons to perform the procedure and provide
financial support for health facilities and medical equipment.
"Providing corrective surgery to just one child may not only
save a life, but also give them the opportunity to become an
engaged, productive member of the community," Schaefer said.
"This creates a ripple effect of impact that benefits
families, communities and entire regions."
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert, editing by Tim Pearce.
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit
news.trust.org)