ATHENS Oct 9 Pirates freed a Greek-operated gasoline tanker on Tuesday that they had hijacked over the weekend in the Gulf of Guinea, the operator of the Bahamas-flagged ship said, adding that the crew were all safe.

The tanker Orfeas, crewed by two Greeks and 22 Filipinos, had been expected to discharge 32,000 metric tonnes of gasoline at Abidjan, Ivory Coast. But on Saturday it sailed southeast towards Nigeria with no explanation.

"Grace Management had lost contact ... last Saturday and it was feared that the vessel had been hijacked. This has now been confirmed by the master," the operator said in a statement, adding that it had been released at 1030 GMT.

"All the crew members are safe and in good health."

The statement did not say whether the hijackers stole the fuel, as they normally would before releasing the boat.

Pirate attacks are on the rise in the Gulf of Guinea, which is second only to the waters around Somalia for piracy. Fuel ships are a favourite target, and the pirates are usually only interested in the cargo, not the hostages.

Many of the criminal gangs in pirate networks are offshoots from militant groups that used to operate in Nigeria's oil-rich Niger Delta before they agreed an amnesty in 2009.

In August pirates attacked a Greek-operated oil tanker with a crew of about 20 off the coast of Togo. They released the ship a few days later after stealing 3,000 tonnes of fuel. [DI:nL6E8L89YE] (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Tim Cocks)