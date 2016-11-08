LONDON Nov 8 U.S. index provider MSCI said it would not include the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) in its benchmark frontier markets index as part of its November review.

MSCI said WAEMU was not eligible for the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index and the Frontier Markets 15% Country Capped Index in the November semi-annual review, but might become so in the future, subject to prior public consultation.

MSCI will, however, include the MSCI Select WAEMU Countries Indexes in the MSCI Frontier Markets Indexes as part of the November semi-annual review, as long as relevant requirements are met, an MSCI statement said.

The company's Frontier Markets 100 Index includes 100 of the largest and most liquid members of its parent index.

The index provider was not immediately available to explain why it did not consider WAEMU eligible for inclusion.

The West African Economic and Monetary Union countries are Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo.

MSCI's next semi-annual review will take place in May 2017. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Mark Heinrich)