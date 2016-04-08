April 8 Westar Energy Inc, the biggest power company in Kansas, has drawn takeover interest from Ameren Corp as well as an investor consortium, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The consortium includes Borealis Infrastructure Management Inc and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1oJpnX2)

Westar, which has a market value of about $7 billion, is working with Guggenheim Partners to field interest, according to the report.

Topeka-based Westar, whose shares were up 2 percent at $50.76 in early afternoon trading, declined to comment. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)