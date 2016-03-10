UPDATE 3-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV -sources
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds analyst and Quebec government comments)
March 10 Westar Energy Inc, Kansas' biggest power company, is in early stages of exploring strategic options including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Topeka-based company is in talks with potential financial advisers, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1RC3MqW)
Westar was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: