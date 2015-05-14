NEW YORK May 14 Westchester Medical Center
agreed to pay $18.8 million and admit to misconduct to settle a
U.S. lawsuit accusing the suburban New York hospital operator of
violating a federal anti-kickback law and defrauding Medicare,
federal prosecutors said on Thursday.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in New York said the settlement
resolves allegations that Westchester Medical made improper
payments to a local cardiology practice in exchange for hundreds
of referrals, and obtained Medicare reimbursements for costs it
did not incur.
"Westchester Medical Center's aggressive, intricate
kickbacks and other fraud schemes in this case threatened the
impartiality of medical referrals, the financial integrity of
Medicare, and the public's trust in the health care system,"
Scott Lampert, a special agent for the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services, said in a statement.
The lawsuit alleged violations of the federal False Claims
Act from 2000 to 2007.
It was first brought in December 2006 by former Westchester
Medical compliance officer Dan Bisk, who died three years later
and whose widow Chris Carrs pursued the case on his behalf. She
will receive $3.71 million from the recovery, court papers show.
The False Claims Act lets whistleblowers pursue claims on
behalf of the government and share in recoveries.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan approved the
settlement on Thursday, when the government revealed its
involvement and the case was unsealed.
"Although the Medical Center believes that its financial
relationships with its clinical faculty are customary for
academic medical centers of its size and complexity, we
acknowledge that, with respect to a very small number of legacy
relationships, we could not produce documentation sufficient to
meet certain technical requirements of federal law," Westchester
Medical said in a statement.
Westchester Medical operates a hospital in Valhalla, New
York, and is a clinical affiliate of New York Medical College.
The cardiology practice, Cardiology Consultants of
Westchester, was not charged.
"Dan took his responsibilities to the hospital and to the
legal system seriously," Carrs said in a statement. "It was with
reluctance but integrity that he moved the process forward."
The case is U.S. ex rel Bisk et al v. Westchester Medical
Center et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 06-15296.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Christian Plumb)