HONG KONG Aug 9 Shares of mainland cement maker
West China Cement Ltd were set to open down 12 percent
in resumed trade on Thursday, even as the company said a
short-seller report accusing it of "blatant fraud" was
groundless.
West China Cement issued the statement on Thursday morning,
days after Glaucus Research Group, a California-based
short-seller, issed a report accusing it of fabricating its
financial statements.
Shares of West China Cement, which has a market value of
$774 million, last closed down 1.5 percent on Wednesday morning
at HK$1.30 ahead of a trading suspension.
They were set to open down 12 percent at HK$1.14 on
Thursday.
For statement, click here
