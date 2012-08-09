HONG KONG Aug 9 Shares of mainland cement maker West China Cement Ltd were set to open down 12 percent in resumed trade on Thursday, even as the company said a short-seller report accusing it of "blatant fraud" was groundless.

West China Cement issued the statement on Thursday morning, days after Glaucus Research Group, a California-based short-seller, issed a report accusing it of fabricating its financial statements.

Shares of West China Cement, which has a market value of $774 million, last closed down 1.5 percent on Wednesday morning at HK$1.30 ahead of a trading suspension.

They were set to open down 12 percent at HK$1.14 on Thursday.

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Richard Pullin)