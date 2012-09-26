Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Sept 26 Columbia Banking System Inc said it agreed to buy West Coast Bancorp in a deal valued at about $506 million, expanding its footprint in Washington and Oregon.
Columbia Banking said it would pay for the deal with $264.5 million in cash and 12.8 million shares.
West Coast shareholders can choose to receive payment in common stock, cash or a combination of the two.
Columbia said West Coast shareholders would receive about $23.10 per share, a 14 percent premium to the stock's Tuesday close.
Columbia's shares closed at $18.85 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. West Coast's stock closed at $20.18.
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia