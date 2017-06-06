JOHANNESBURG, June 6 South African information
technology firm Datatec Ltd will sell its
Westcon-Comstor Americas business to Synnex Corp for up
to $800 million, the company said on Tuesday.
Westcon-Comstor, a distributor of technology and services
for network security and data centres mostly in the United
States, accounts for more than a third of Datatec's sales and a
quarter of profit.
"The transaction provides a unique opportunity for Datatec
to partner with a leading distribution business in North America
and benefit from its significant scale," Datatec said in a
statement.
U.S.-based Synnex will buy Westcon-Comstar's North American
and Latin American businesses for $500 million in Synnex shares,
$130 million in cash and a further $200 million cash payment
subject to Westcon's full-year performance.
In addition, Synnex will take a 10 percent stake in the
remaining part of Westcon International for $30 million.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)