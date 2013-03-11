March 11 Private-equity backed West Corp said it
expects its initial public offering of 21.28 million shares to
be priced at between $22 and $25 each.
At the mid point of the expected price range, the company
will raise up to $500 million in proceeds, a majority of which
will be used to redeem its senior subordinated notes.
West Corp provides conferencing services and other
communications technology and services to a variety of clients,
including hospitals, public safety organizations and
corporations.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company expects to list on the
Nasdaq under the symbol "WSTC", it said in an amended filing
with the U.S. regulators.
The company, which first filed for an IPO in 2009, said that
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for
the offering.
The company, which was acquired in 2006 by a group led by
private equity firms THL and Quadrangle Group LLC for $3.34
billion, reported net income of $125.5 million on revenue of
$2.64 billion for 2012.