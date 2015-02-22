FRANKFURT Feb 22 Germany's Aareal Bank Group said on Sunday it had agreed to buy property lender Westdeutsche Immobilienbank (WestImmo) for 350 million euros ($398 million) from Erste Abwicklungsanstalt.

Aareal said it expected to complete the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, in the next four months. ($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Greg Mahlich)