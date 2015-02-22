UPDATE 3-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
FRANKFURT Feb 22 Germany's Aareal Bank Group said on Sunday it had agreed to buy property lender Westdeutsche Immobilienbank (WestImmo) for 350 million euros ($398 million) from Erste Abwicklungsanstalt.
Aareal said it expected to complete the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, in the next four months. ($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage: