SYDNEY Nov 30 Western Areas,
Australia's third-largest nickel miner, will sell China's
Jinchuan Group up to 15,000 tonnes of nickel in concentate over
a one-year period starting next March, Western Areas said on
Wednesday.
Both companies are finalising the terms of the sales, which
Western Areas said provide flexibility to negotiate future sales
once the relatively short contract period expires in the hope
metal prices will improve.
"By negotiating a short-term contract with Jinchuan, Western
Areas now has time to explore partnerships which can assist with
the development of some of the company's other assets and new
mine opportunities," Managing Director Julian Hanna said.
The London Metal Exchange cash quote nickel price
has dropped from around close to $30,000 a tonne earlier in the
year to $17,043 currently, based on Reuters data
"We consider that in the current volatile market, the
decision for a short-term contract will be beneficial for the
company," he said.
A multi-year contract to supply Jinchuan with 25,000 tonnes
of nickel in concentrate is scheduled to finish in February
2012.
Western Areas is in the process of increasing output from
its Spotted Quoll underground mine over the next few months to
replace production from an open pit deposit at the site that is
projected to run dry in the first quarter of next year.
