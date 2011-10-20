SYDNEY Oct 20 Australia's Western Areas on Thursday reported an 10 percent drop in September quarter nickel production to 7,658 tonnes versus the previous quarter.

The company, which expects to conclude a new round of tenders to sell its nickel concentrate by the end of November, also said it held 8,132 tonnes of contained nickel in ore and concentrate stockpiles at the end of the quarter. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)