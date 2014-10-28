BRIEF-Valeant's Bausch + Lomb reports introduction of Biotrue Oneday
Oct 28 Hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp reported a 4 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by higher demand for storage products from businesses.
The company's net income fell to $423 million, or $1.76 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 3, from $495 million, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier as sales and marketing costs rose by about 67 percent.
Revenue rose to $3.94 billion from $3.80 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Bon-Ton stores - on march 9, 2017 co received a staff deficiency letter from the nasdaq stock market - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday as investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months.