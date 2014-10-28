Oct 28 Hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp reported a 4 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by higher demand for storage products from businesses.

The company's net income fell to $423 million, or $1.76 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 3, from $495 million, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier as sales and marketing costs rose by about 67 percent.

Revenue rose to $3.94 billion from $3.80 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)