WASHINGTON Oct 6 The Pentagon's chief arms
buyer on Tuesday issued a reminder that the U.S. Defense
Department remains watchful on the security of electronic
components used in weapons, when asked about a $3.78 billion
Chinese plan to invest in U.S. data storage company Western
Digital Corp.
Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall did not comment
specifically on the Chinese investment plan, announced last week
by state-backed Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd, to take a
15 percent stake in the U.S. company.
But he said the Pentagon in general was keeping a close eye
on possible risks to its supply chain.
"We're generally concerned about supply chain security and
reliability throughout our systems. There are a lot of things
that we buy that could...bring with them things we don't want in
our systems," he told reporters after an event hosted by news
website Defense One.
Last week's Western Digital deal follows Tsinghua's $23
billion move to buy U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc
as China ramps up efforts to develop chips expertise. But the
Micron plan has been clouded by U.S. security concerns - and
some say the Western Digital may follow suit.
Western Digital hopes selling a minority stake will help it
avoid rigorous regulatory scrutiny, but U.S. experts say the
deal will likely warrant a closer look by domestic authorities.
Jeff Bialos, a partner with law firm Sutherland, Asbill &
Brennan, said the acquisition would likely require a "robust
review" by the U.S. government, given ongoing concerns about
companies building "back doors" into weapons that use advanced
electronics.
But he said the deal could win approval if mitigations were
put in place to limit the influence of the potential Chinese
investor.
"I expect they would undertake a robust review of this kind
of case," Bialos, a former senior Pentagon official, said. "The
question is, is there risk to our weapons systems and our
domestic infrastructure that rely on microelectronic
components?"
