NEW YORK Feb 28 Western Refining said in its fourth-quarter earnings call on Friday that it will spend $25 million on logistics projects that will enable its 122,000 barrel-per-day refinery in El Paso, Texas, to process "higher-yielding" Avalon and Bone Spring shale crude oil from the Permian Basin.

The expansion at the refinery will be focused on diesel production.

The company also said it completed planned maintenance on a crude and gasoline-processing fluid catalytic cracking units in February. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)