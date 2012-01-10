(Follows alerts)

Jan 10 Western Refining Inc said it expects sequentially lower throughput in the fourth quarter at its El Paso refinery in Texas due to an unplanned maintenance downtime.

The company expects fourth quarter throughput -- the capacity to refine crude oil over a given period of time -- at the El Paso refinery to be 118,000 to 122,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 124,277 bpd in the third quarter.

The El Paso refinery is the company's largest refinery and has a total crude capacity of 128,000 bpd.

The company will also record a pre-tax realized loss of $17.8 million and a non-cash pre-tax unrealized gain of $298.2 million as a result of its hedging activities in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement.

Western Refining also expects to incur expenses of $4.50 to $4.80 per barrel at its El Paso refinery.

The El Paso, Texas-based company's shares closed at $14.63 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)