Jan 12 Canada's Western Energy Services revenue rose 281 percent helped by an increased rig fleet and strong demand.

Fourth-quarter revenue was C$101.3 million, the oilfield service company said in a statement.

Western Energy said four well service rigs are expected to begin operations in the first and second quarters of 2012.

Shares of the company closed at C$8.44 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)