Dec 14 Canada's Western Lithium USA Corp
said a pre-feasibility study for its flagship project
in Nevada showed it could support low cost lithium production
and could potentially double production in four years.
The company, which produces high quality lithium carbonate -
used in lithium-ion batteries, ceramics and glass, said the
initial startup capital for the Kings Valley Lithium project is
expected to be about $248 million.
The study shows that the project could produce lithium
carbonate at cash cost of $968 per tonne once full production of
26,000 tonnes per year is achieved.
Western Lithium expects the project to achieve full
production of 26,000 tonnes per year four years after initial
production.
Shares of the Nevada-based company were up about 2 percent
at 28.5 Canadian cents on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron
Selvi)