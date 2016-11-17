BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Nov 17 U.S. oil refiner Tesoro Corp said it would buy Western Refining Inc for $4.1 billion to add refineries in Texas, New Mexico and Minnesota.
Tesoro said Western Refining shareholders will get 0.4350 Tesoro shares for each Western Refining share they own, or $37.30 in cash.
The offer represents a 22.3 percent premium to Western's Wednesday close. (reut.rs/2fYuQql)
Tesoro has refineries in California, Washington, Alaska, Utah and North Dakota. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says