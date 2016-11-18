(Repeats Nov. 17 story for wider distribution.)
By Jessica Resnick-Ault
NEW YORK Nov 17 U.S. oil refiner Tesoro Corp's
$4.1 billion purchase of Western Refining Inc is
a bet on many things, but above all it may be a bet on Texas.
The largest refining acquisition since 2011, announced
earlier on Thursday, will make Tesoro the fourth-biggest U.S.
refiner by capacity. The acquisition fills a hole
in Tesoro's portfolio by giving it access to pipelines and
refineries that connect to Texas' lucrative Permian shale basin.
In the formation, lower-cost drilling has helped boost activity
substantially as production has rebounded in 2016 after a
two-year rout.
The Permian was one of the best-performing shale formations
during crude's two-year price rout. This year is expected to be
the weakest for U.S. refiners since 2011, when the shale
revolution began, due to sinking margins for converting crude to
fuel. Access to the region and exposure to its growth is
expected to be a boon for Tesoro.
"It fills a gap in Tesoro's midstream business; they didn't
have any Permian exposure," said Sam Margolin, an analyst at
Cowen & Co. Western's primary business in the formation is
gathering - collecting oil from remote fields, pooling it
together and bringing it to a hub, he said. The company also
processes Permian oil at its El Paso, Texas, refinery.
The acquisition adds refineries in the Southwest and upper
Midwest as well as pipelines and gathering systems in basins
besides the Permian, such as the Bakken in North Dakota.
Oil rigs operating in the United States hit a seven-year low
of 318 rigs in May. Since then, the number has increased by more
than 130 rigs, with 85 of those added in the Permian alone,
according to Baker Hughes data. Nearly half of the United
States' operating oil rigs are in the Permian.
The Permian Basin, located primarily in western Texas, has
the lowest break-even costs of the major U.S. shale formations,
making drilling there more lucrative and exposure to the basin
critical. Some wells are considered profitable with oil trading
as low as $30 a barrel, according to Pioneer Natural Resources,
a major driller there.
As oil production in the Delaware basin - a subsection of
the Permian - comes online in the next two to three years,
outpacing pipeline infrastructure and driving up profit, Western
is well-positioned, the company's CEO, Jeff Stevens, told
analysts on a conference call.
Tesoro's acquisition reflects the conviction that refiners
with pipelines and other logistical assets can be profitable
through volatile price cycles of crude oil and refined products.
"The combined scale with the addition of Western's assets
will improve our domestic crude oil supply opportunities, and
should increase working capital efficiencies for both crude oil
and refined products," said Greg Goff, Tesoro's chief executive
since 2010, said on the call.
The company's scale will also help brace against challenges
in the sector, analysts said. Goff had expanded the company's
portfolio even before Thursday's deal, buying two refineries,
three logistics units and a biofuels firm.
The deal is the biggest in the sector since 2011, when
refiners Holly Corp and Frontier Oil merged.
Western Refining shareholders will receive 0.4350 Tesoro
share for each share they own, or $37.30 in cash. The offer is a
22 percent premium to Western's close on Wednesday at $30.50.
The total deal is valued at about $6.4 billion, including
about $1.7 billion of Western Refining's debt and $605 million
for a noncontrolling interest in Western Refining Logistics LP
. (reut.rs/2fYuQql)
