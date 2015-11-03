(Adds Q3 details, compares results with estimates)
Nov 3 Western Refining Inc said it was
seeing "good refining margins" and strong demand for gasoline
and diesel.
U.S. refiners, which had already been benefiting from access
to cheap U.S. shale crude, have seen crude costs fall due to a
near 60 percent drop in global oil prices since last June.
Western Refining's cost of products sold fell nearly 44
percent to $1.90 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
However, a 37 percent fall in revenue due to lower retail
fuel sales weighed on net income.
Net income fell 18 percent to $160 million, or $1.61 per
share. Excluding items, profit was $1.69 per share, higher than
the average analyst estimate of $1.60, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's revenue of $2.57 billion also beat analysts
expectations of $2.38 billion.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)