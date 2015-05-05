(Adds details, background, shares)
May 5 U.S. oil refiner Western Refining Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped
by lower crude costs.
Refiners are benefiting from a steep drop in global crude
oil prices, caused by excess supply. U.S. crude oil prices
dropped 10 percent in the first quarter ended Mar. 31.
Western Refining, which has refineries in El Paso, Texas and
Gallup, New Mexico, said cost of products sold fell 45 percent
to $1.74 billion in the quarter.
Refiners are also benefiting from improving demand for
gasoline as lower fuel costs and a steadily improving economy
encourage motorists to use their cars more.
"In the southwest US, gasoline demand is up and we are
seeing strong gasoline margins in the second quarter," Chief
Executive Jeff Stevens said.
"Building on momentum from the first quarter, the second
quarter is off to an exceptionally strong start," he said.
Net profit attributable to Western Refining rose 24 percent
to $106 million, or $1.11 per share, in the first quarter.
Excluding a pre-tax hedging loss of $20.1 million and other
items, the company earned $1.18 per share. Analysts had expected
$1.16 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, the El Paso, Texas-based company's revenue fell
nearly 38 percent to $2.32 billion.
Western Refining's shares had risen nearly 18 percent this
year through their Monday close of $44.57 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)