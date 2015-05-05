(Adds details, background, shares)

May 5 U.S. oil refiner Western Refining Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower crude costs.

Refiners are benefiting from a steep drop in global crude oil prices, caused by excess supply. U.S. crude oil prices dropped 10 percent in the first quarter ended Mar. 31.

Western Refining, which has refineries in El Paso, Texas and Gallup, New Mexico, said cost of products sold fell 45 percent to $1.74 billion in the quarter.

Refiners are also benefiting from improving demand for gasoline as lower fuel costs and a steadily improving economy encourage motorists to use their cars more.

"In the southwest US, gasoline demand is up and we are seeing strong gasoline margins in the second quarter," Chief Executive Jeff Stevens said.

"Building on momentum from the first quarter, the second quarter is off to an exceptionally strong start," he said.

Net profit attributable to Western Refining rose 24 percent to $106 million, or $1.11 per share, in the first quarter.

Excluding a pre-tax hedging loss of $20.1 million and other items, the company earned $1.18 per share. Analysts had expected $1.16 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, the El Paso, Texas-based company's revenue fell nearly 38 percent to $2.32 billion.

Western Refining's shares had risen nearly 18 percent this year through their Monday close of $44.57 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)