BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem holding shareholders proposes stock dividend
* OGM proposes stock dividend of one share for every ten shares for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nIEpND) Further company coverage:
Aug 6 Western Securities Co Ltd
* Says July net profit at 76.7 million yuan (12.45 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qUt0or
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1625 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* OGM proposes stock dividend of one share for every ten shares for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nIEpND) Further company coverage:
* Approved proposed development (IT park) phase-III at Marathon Futurex Premises, owned by Marathon Realty Pvt Ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2nC7cH3 Further company coverage:
* Announces acquisition of two last mile distribution warehouses in leeds for 12.0 mln pounds, reflecting a blended NIY of 6.0 pct and a reversionary yield of 6.5 pct