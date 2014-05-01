May 1 Western Union Co, the world's largest money-transfer company, reported a 4 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by a rise in costs.

Net income fell to $203 million, or 37 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $212 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total expenses rose 5 percent to $1.08 billion.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $1.35 billion.

(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)