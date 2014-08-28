SYDNEY Aug 28 Western Australia state on
Thursday said it will seek to sell off a number assets,
including part of the Port Hedland shipping terminal, for an
estimated A$1 billion (935.60 million US dollars) to A$2 billion
as its resource-heavy economy adjusts to the collapse of a
decade-long mining boom.
The state's premier, Colin Barnett, said the priority was
to reduce debt and regain a triple-A credit rating for Western
Australia, once hailed by Barnett as the economic engine for
Australia.
"These are the first assets we will open up to the market.
They have been identified as priority assets for sale, Barnett
said in a statement.
Moody's this week downgraded the credit rating of Western
Australia to Aa1 from Aaa.
"The ratings downgrade reflects the state's ongoing deficit
position, the deterioration in its debt metrics, and a growing
risk that this trend may not be reversed soon," the ratings
agency said.
Port Hedland's Utah Point Bulk Handling facility has been
earmarked in the sell off, according to the govenrment.
The Kwinana Bulk Terminal, used to export bulk products such
as liquefied petroleum gas and cement, along with the Perth
Market Authority's Market City agricultural distribution arm
will also be placed on the block, according to the statement.
Port Hedland's Utah Point Bulk Handling facility is one of
four berths owned by the Pilbara Ports Authority. It includes a
shiploader, two stockyard product storage facilities and
supporting infrastructure.
In fiscal 2013 it generated A$86.5million in revenue and is
likely to be sold under long-term lease, according to the
statement.
(US dollar = 1.0688 Australian dollar)
